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Carrick "can't wait" for Roma clash and claims Man Utd "dressing room is in a good place"

Carrick "can't wait" for Roma clash and claims Man Utd "dressing room is in a good place"
Carrick "can't wait" for Roma clash and claims Man Utd "dressing room is in a good place"Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has spoken on his future and the state of the club.

As fans worry about relegation, the Red Devils have taken just seven points from nine Premier League games this season, failing to even score in four as pressure mounts on Carrick.

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United's last win in any competition came against European debutants Sabah almost two months ago, highlighting the issues at the club who just cannot seem to string a run of positive results together.

Reports state that Carrick may be replaced when the international break begins after talks with the United board. Aston Villa's Unai Emery is being touted as his successor, but for now Carrick remains confident at the helm as everything crumbles around him.

Asked in his pre-match press conference if he feels like a manager with just two games as the international break quickly approaches, Carrick rejected the idea and claimed the dressing room is positive, despite the team's dire form.

"No, not at all. You never know what is going to happen in the future, but that doesn't change the way I feel. I can't wait for the game tomorrow. You might think I'm crazy with the results we've had, but I can't wait for it."

On external noise: "The dressing room is in a good place. Perception is a funny thing, you can make things look in different ways. The commitment from the players, to the club and each other, I don't question that at all."

On his job: "It's what I am, it's what I live for, a lot of people could do my job when you're winning games. It hasn't changed my mindset (bad results)."

United have won all four home meetings against Roma, scoring 15 goals. They are the favourites heading into the game, with Carrick hoping to break his duck with at least a draw to lift spirits in a United camp where even captain Bruno Fernandes is said to want out.

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