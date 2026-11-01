Sources: Man United to consider Emery as Carrick replacement but face major obstacle

Manchester United are considering Unai Emery as a potential successor to Michael Carrick, sources say, although there is an acceptance that convincing the Aston Villa manager to take the job would be a huge task.

Emery has plenty of admirers within United and has been considered for the position previously.

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However, there are two significant obstacles standing in the way of any potential appointment.

The first is Villa's own position. They are comfortable with their current situation, believe Emery is happy with the project he is leading and are confident he cannot easily be lured away. There is no formal release clause that would provide United with a straightforward route to securing his services.

The second, and potentially more significant, concern relates to Emery's own feelings about the working environment he would encounter at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard is understood to have considerable reservations about the structure at United, particularly the level of involvement from senior figures in football decisions and the difficulties experienced by previous managers working within the same system.

There are also questions over how much the club have evolved despite the considerable money invested in the playing squad. Emery is enjoying his current position at Villa and would need considerable convincing that a move to Manchester represented the right next step.

Other names in the frame include Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte. All three are considered more straightforward options to negotiate with if United decide they need to make a swift appointment.

Director of Football Jason Wilcox and Chief Executive Omar Berrada are central to the process of determining Carrick's future and identifying the next permanent manager.

As we revealed last week, the international break remains a key timeline for United's decision-making. Carrick is currently expected to remain in place until then, but there will be a preference for a new boss to be settled before the club travel to Anfield to face Liverpool.

For now, Emery represents an attractive but complicated possibility, with United needing to establish whether their interest can develop into something more concrete.