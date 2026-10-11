Maresca joins elite company as Man City cruise past Liverpool

Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League start with a commanding 3-0 victory over 10-man Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The triumph marked Enzo Maresca's sixth consecutive league win, making him the fourth manager to achieve the feat at the start of a Premier League managerial spell.

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City moved three points clear of Arsenal with 18 points, while Liverpool remained ninth on seven.

After a goalless first half, Liverpool's hopes suffered a major setback when Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card for fouling Jeremy Doku.

Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, capitalising on a blocked effort from Doku.

Three minutes later, Doku curled home a stunning second before Rayan Cherki completed the scoring with a clinical finish.

The result strengthened City's grip on top spot and extended their winning streak to six matches.