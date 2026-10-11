Maresca joins elite company as Man City cruise past Liverpool

The triumph marked Enzo Maresca's sixth consecutive league win, making him the fourth manager to achieve the feat at the start of a Premier League managerial spell.
City moved three points clear of Arsenal with 18 points, while Liverpool remained ninth on seven.
After a goalless first half, Liverpool's hopes suffered a major setback when Ryan Gravenberch received a second yellow card for fouling Jeremy Doku.
Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 65th minute, capitalising on a blocked effort from Doku.
Three minutes later, Doku curled home a stunning second before Rayan Cherki completed the scoring with a clinical finish.
The result strengthened City's grip on top spot and extended their winning streak to six matches.