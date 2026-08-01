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Carlos Espi hails 'unique' Real Madrid debut against Fiorentina

Carlos Espi hails ‘unique’ Real Madrid debut against Fiorentina
Carlos Espi hails ‘unique’ Real Madrid debut against FiorentinaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / LUKA KOLANOVIC

Carlos Espi described his Real Madrid debut as a “unique” moment after featuring in the club’s 2-2 friendly draw against Fiorentina at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria.

The forward came on during the second half and admitted he was delighted to make his first appearance for the Spanish giants just days after completing his move.

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“Debuting today with Real Madrid is unique. It’s an enormous pride, and I’m very happy,” Espi told Realmadrid TV. 

“It’s indescribable, everything has happened in just two days: I signed, trained, and now I’ve already debuted.”

Espí also revealed the instructions he received from the coaching staff after entering the game with the score level.

“He told me to stay in the box, try to bring balls down, and play into space. To give my all,” he said.

The youngster also expressed his excitement at training alongside his new teammates, having spent only one day with the squad.

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