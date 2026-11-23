Young striker Carlos Espi has become Jose Mourinho's go-to man for helping Real Madrid out of tricky situations ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

Since joining Madrid this summer, Espi has made the most of the playing time Mourinho has given him, scoring four goals in just 62 minutes spread across 12 matches in all competitions.

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In each match he has scored, Madrid have won by a solitary goal.

"Football history is full of players like him, who make a decisive impact without playing many minutes," the Portuguese coach said on Saturday following Real's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Celta.

On Saturday the 21-year-old striker's 85th-minute winner, after coming off the bench, secured a 2-1 victory for Los Blancos over Celta Vigo and kept the heat on La Liga leaders Barcelona.

"He knows how to seize his opportunity, and that's not easy. Not everyone can do it," Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said on Monday at the pre-match press conference for the meeting with PSV.

On Saturday, Espi scored for the first time at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu home.

"It's a day I've dreamt about for a long time; I'm really happy," he said after the match.

Despite his consistency off the bench, Espi faces extremely stiff competition for a starting berth from superstar striker and France captain Kylian Mbappe.

"He's happy and I hope to have opportunities to give him a start as well," Mourinho said on Saturday.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss pointed out that the tall, powerful striker "is developing as a player" and has earned his respect, as well as that of his team-mates and the fans.

Espi, whose contract runs until 2031, made a surprise move to the capital during the close-season from Levante.

His impressive 2025/26 campaign, in which he scored 13 goals in 27 league and cup matches and was named La Liga's best under-23 player, prompted the 15-time European champions to take a gamble on him.

Real Madrid did not disclose the transfer fee, but, according to local media, they activated Espi's release clause of around 25 million euros (£20.9m).

Espi will be hoping to continue repaying that outlay next in Europe at home to PSV, where a fifth win from five outings would send Madrid provisionally top of the league standings.