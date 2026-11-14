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Carlo Ancelotti slams referee after Brazil's shock defeat to Japan

Carlo Ancelotti slams referee after Brazil's shock defeat to Japan
Carlo Ancelotti slams referee after Brazil's shock defeat to JapanREUTERS

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti was less than impressed with the referee's performance in their 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan on Friday (November 13).

Japan managed to avenge their 2-1 2026 World Cup defeat to Brazil thanks to a dramatic late winner from Coventry winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

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As the Brazil bench erupted in protest to the goal, referee Jansen Foo Chuan Hui decided to show a shocked Ancelotti a red card.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Ancelotti explained the ref’s reasoning, saying: "He gave me the red card because he said I was not able to control the bench, and that all the players were on the field. That is the reason.”

The 67-year-old didn’t hold back in his assessment of his performance during the game either.

"A pity the result, because we don't like to lose the game, but we have to look at what we did well. There are many things. Some players who played for the first time, who showed good quality," he added.

“For 70 minutes, the team was good. The result, obviously, is conditioned by the attitude of the referee, who did not blow the whistle.

"But it's not his fault; it was a high-level match, and I think he didn't have the experience to manage this type of match."

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