Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool chase £80m Premier League teen star as 'Van Dijk' successor

PSG join Arsenal and Bayern in race for Benfica star Prestianni

Pochettino handed double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash as he takes over Man Utd

Man United and Man City eye wantaway Chelsea star

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Man Utd clear-out plans will stand regardless of next manager

Stockholm turns into nightmare for Rune again as Dane withdraws from quarter-final

Pegula beats Noskova in epic to progress at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated

'I couldn't move at all': Sinner reveals severity of recent knee injury

Japan boss Moriyasu steps down early after Asian Cup postponement

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will step down next week
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will step down next weekHIDENORI NAGAI / YOMIURI / THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN VIA AFP

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu will step down next week, the country's football association said Friday, cutting short his tenure in the wake of the 2027 Asian Cup's postponement.

Moriyasu, Japan's longest-serving coach, was originally set to lead the team at the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia in January before handing the reins to current Under-23 boss Go Oiwa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But the Asian Football Confederation announced last week that the tournament would be pushed back to December 2027 due to "exceptional circumstances" in the region, following Houthi attacks on the host country.

That left Moriyasu in limbo, with Japan Football Association (JFA) chiefs last week declining to clarify when the coaching handover would take place.

They said on Friday that Japan's friendlies in Singapore against Brazil on Saturday and Paraguay on Tuesday would be Moriyasu's last in charge.

The 58-year-old took over after the 2018 World Cup.

He led Japan to shock wins over Germany and Spain on the way to a last-16 defeat on penalties to Croatia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He took them to the last 32 at this year's World Cup in North America, where they lost 2-1 to Brazil after a last-minute goal.

Moriyasu was set to lead the team in an Asian Cup warm-up friendly against a yet-to-be-named opponent in Osaka on December 30th.

The JFA said that the game had been cancelled.

"We had regarded this game as an important opportunity to strengthen the Japan team, and we had been making thorough preparations," JFA president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said in a statement.

"But following the postponement of the Asian Cup and considering the national team's schedule, we have decided to cancel the game."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
JapanFriendly InternationalAsian Cup

Related Articles

Endrick remains loyal to Brazil amid speculation: My greatest passion, my greatest joy

What are the top 10 matches to watch in 2026's final international break?

Tony Popovic open to long-term contract extension after Asian Cup postponement