Alonso says Chelsea "are not stupid" and don't expect to win the UCL or Premier League

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has spoken on the club's ambitions and if he is worried about being sacked.

Four wins, one draw and two defeats have been posted by Chelsea across their first seven Premier League games, with back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and Everton pushing them into the top four.

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Since joining in the summer, Alonso has had a mixed start as results waned and the club fell to the first few hurdles.

However, the Blues have since regained form and are now challenging for a spot in the Champions League once more.

The project under Alonso is underway and he spoke to Sky Sports this week about how success takes time and won't come instantly.

"In the medium to long-term, yes. We know that takes time and many right decisions. We won't make all the right decisions but, for me, being involved in the key decisions is as important as the rest.

"This is the ambition of the club. This club has won Champions Leagues and Premier Leagues not so long ago and we want to be back there, but we are not stupid to think this has to come right now. Time will tell when that can come."

Is he worried about Chelsea's managerial history?

Speaking further on Chelsea's constant manager merrygoround, Alonso revealed he is not worried about being let go despite the side having eight different managers in the last five years.

"No, it was not a worry because I know what you need to get results, but I had the feeling we were on the same page.

"We knew that where we want to be next year or in two years will take time and this is the process of building things the right way and that's why the first phase we have improved in the team has been good.

"It's just seven games, but we have a clear direction of what we want. Zero worry about this. This is football, you need to get the results. But to have the feeling we are doing things in the right way and that we have a plan is as important for me as the results."

Chelsea enter Saturday’s contest with Spurs having only lost one of their last 16 top-flight London derbies at Stamford Bridge as Alonso aims to continue the club's fine form.