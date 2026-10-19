EXCLUSIVE: Diego Demme on RB Leipzig's rise, the Napoli Scudetto & retirement

It was November 1991, and Enzo Demme was trying to come up with a name for his newborn son. Whilst his German wife wanted to name him 'Fabio', Enzo, an Italian immigrant from Calabria, preferred 'Diego' after Diego Maradona. It didn’t matter that Maradona was currently serving a 15-month ban for testing positive for cocaine; he was still the hero who delivered Napoli’s first two league titles in 1986 and 1990.

Enzo dug his heels in and eventually prevailed, and whilst his son Diego took after his passion for football, he didn’t take after his beloved Napoli. Instead, he supported AC Milan, modelling his game after the tough-tackling, tenacious nature of Gennaro Gattuso.

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Demme bounced around from various German sides like SpVg Hiddenhausen, SV Sungern, SV Enger-Westerenger, and FC Rot-Weiss Kirchlengern before joining Arminia Bielefeld, where he made his professional debut on December 4th, 2010.

Demme made 23 appearances for Die Arminen in the 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga before joining second-tier outfit Paderborn in January 2012 for €25,000, where he emerged as a jack-of-all-trades and played 61 times across all competitions.

"My coach at Paderborn was Roger Schmidt, and he always wanted to play with the ball, and Markus Krosche and Enis Alushi were very good in midfield, and I had the opportunity to play in the full-backs because the right back and left back were often injured," stated Demme in an exclusive Flashscore interview.

"I was happy that I wasn’t on the bench and could help the team; I think it’s always good to switch positions so that you get more experience and flexibility, and when it’s necessary, the coach can put you at right back or left back. But my position was in midfield: whenever I played there, I felt at home."

However, just as Paderborn were closing in on a maiden promotion to the Bundesliga, Demme decided to drop down from the second tier to the third tier and join RB Leipzig after a conversation with then Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick.

It didn’t take long for him to justify their €350,000 outlay, with Demme helping them reach the 2. Bundesliga, followed by a fifth-place finish in 2014/15. And after starting the 2015/16 season on the bench, Demme established himself as an ever-present in midfield and helped them to achieve automatic promotion to the Bundesliga under Rangnick.

"The first three years in Leipzig were unbelievable, with the promotion and also with the team, because everybody was a young player between 22 and 25. Everybody was hungry, and because of this, we had success.

"We needed two seasons to reach the first division. There was a lot of pressure on us after we stayed in the second division in our first 2. Bundesliga season, so being able to achieve promotion to the Bundesliga was the best experience of the three promotions and the best celebration," Demme explained.

Demme assisted in each of his first two appearances of the 2016/17 season, the first being a DFB-Pokal penalty shootout defeat which saw rival supporters of Dynamo Dresden throw a severed bull’s head onto the pitch, the second being his Bundesliga debut.

Demme proved essential in midfield as the Red Bulls ascended to the top of the table, bagging assists against Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen, and Freiburg. However, they lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich on the final day of the Hinrunde, allowing Bayern to enter the winter break three points clear and win a fifth straight championship.

Never one to shirk a tackle, Demme’s feisty nature proved to be the perfect tonic to free up the more attack-minded technicians like Naby Keita, Emil Forsberg, and Marcel Sabitzer.

It’s precisely this intrepid mindset that earned him a debut for the German national team in 2017, that saw him lose a front tooth in a challenge with Freiburg’s Nicolas Hofler whilst scoring his first-ever senior goal, and that saw him wear the captain’s armband for RB Leipzig on various occasions.

"I never wanted to be a captain, because captains need to speak a lot, and my way of playing was about doing the dirty work and following the leader. I never necessarily wanted to be the captain, but for sure, it was an honour to wear the armband and be the leader of such a nice team with players like Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg," he told Flashscore.

With Demme at the foundation, Leipzig managed to shift the paradigm and assert themselves as one of the Bundesliga’s premier sides at the expense of other clubs like Schalke 04, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Wolfsburg.

They haven’t finished lower than seventh in the top flight, placing second, sixth, and third (twice) in Demme’s four Bundesliga seasons, and losing 3-0 to Bayern in the 2019 DFB-Pokal Final. Leipzig would have to wait another two years before returning to the final, where they once again fell to Bayern, but they would return in the next two editions and defeat Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt for the first two major trophies of their entire history.

"We were proud to have reached the 2019 final, but every defeat is heavy: if you nearly achieve the trophy and suffer a defeat, it is always difficult. Without Bayern, we might have won the league and the cup, but in Germany, you have to beat the best: you have to beat Bayern. The quality of a club like Bayern: there’s a huge gap between them and other clubs. Leverkusen managed to beat them to the Bundesliga title two years ago, but it’s very difficult to do so," said Demme.

Just as Leipzig were threatening to loosen Bayern's stranglehold on German football, Demme was presented with an offer he couldn't refuse. As Leipzig prepared to return from the 2019/20 winter break, Demme’s agent informed him that Napoli were interested in signing him.

Logic pointed to him staying with Leipzig, who sat two points clear atop the Bundesliga and were gearing up for an unprecedented run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Napoli, meanwhile, were in crisis mode, sitting eighth in Serie A.

Move to Napoli, Spalletti & Scudetto

Demme was open to a summer transfer, but a winter transfer? That would be sacrilege. Eventually, however, Demme’s heart won out over his brain. He couldn’t pass up the chance to represent his father’s Napoli - especially not after they replaced Carlo Ancelotti with his childhood idol, Gattuso.

"Afterwards, when I think about it, it’s crazy. My father giving me the name Diego, and me going to Napoli after my idol Gattuso signed me. How can it be? It’s almost like something out of a book. I remember my first day in Napoli, and I saw how Maradona was like God: whenever people saw Maradona on television, they’d do the sign of the cross. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy'," Demme recalled.

He immediately became a starter in midfield and helped Napoli defeat Perugia, Lazio, Inter and Juventus to secure the 2020 Coppa Italia, Napoli’s first trophy in six years. Five months later, Maradona suffered a cardiac arrest and died in his sleep, a devastating blow for a city that had already been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, Demme and his teammates would ensure that his legacy lived on, bringing the championship back to Naples for the first time in 33 years and fulfilling a dream that had seemed impossible without Maradona.

Demme’s goal-scoring form drastically improved in Italy: having got two goals and 17 assists in 214 Leipzig appearances, Demme would end up scoring five goals with five assists in 92 Napoli appearances. And whilst he never quite recovered after missing the start of the 2022/23 season with a foot injury, he remained an important squad player under Luciano Spalletti as they became the fourth different club to win the Scudetto in four years.

"Tactically, Spalletti was great, also in the preparation of the matches. I didn’t play so much in the Scudetto-winning year, but he always gave me the feeling that I was part of the team. Every six games, he’d play you for 30 minutes, and he’d tell me after practice, 'Good day in training'. Sometimes, all he would need is two or three sentences with the players who didn’t play in order for them to have a good feeling. He did that very well," Demme said of Spalletti.

Demme's domestic league stats Flashscore

Napoli suffered a dismal title defence, which saw them finish 10th and go through three different managers following Spalletti’s exit. Demme was allowed to return to Germany following the expiry of his contract, making 39 appearances at 2. Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. However, after suffering two injuries in two seasons, Demme decided to announce his retirement from professional football on September 23rd.

Today, he’s mainly focused on raising his two daughters, Gia (six) and Ellie (three), with his wife Alina, but he’s still keeping active by attending MMA, boxing, and grappling classes, and he plans on playing in the Icon League, an indoor small-sided football league founded by World Cup winner Toni Kroos and streamer Elias 'eliasn97' Nerlich.

But whilst his Serie A chapter is in the rearview mirror, he’s staying in touch with his Napoli roots as the co-owner and managing director of Capvin, a Neapolitan pizzeria group in Berlin-Mitte.

Demme explained: "Thanks to my time at Napoli, I met one of the best pizza makers in the world, Vincenzo Capuano; he’s got 40-50 pizzerias in Italy. We became friends, and I was a fan of this type of pizza and wanted to help him expand it to the entire world. I said to him, 'Let’s bring this pizza to Germany', and he said, 'Yes, why not?'"

"I like the business because it's not like an investment where you buy a house and it helps you to make money; it's different with a pizzeria. You also see the people who are happy; you go inside, and you feel the positive energy, and you see the pizza chefs putting in the work. It’s a different type of investment that’s riskier, but I wanted to make this investment from my heart. Maybe at the end of the year, we will open another one in Georgia with Khvicha Kvaratshkelia."