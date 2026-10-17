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Hat-trick hero Luis Diaz stars as Bayern thrash RB Leipzig

Luis Diaz celebrates his hat-trick
Luis Diaz celebrates his hat-trickAngelika Warmuth / Reuters

Bayern Munich climbed to the Bundesliga summit after Luis Diaz’s sublime hat-trick inspired the Bavarians to an emphatic 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena.

Having made their worst five-game start to a Bundesliga season in four years (W3, D2), Bayern looked determined to lay down an early marker against a Leipzig side yet to pick up a point on their travels (L2).

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The Bavarians dominated the opening quarter-hour, and their attacking intent was rewarded with a breakthrough when Diaz raced onto Joshua Kimmich’s defence-splitting pass and swept a confident finish beyond Maarten Vandevoordt.

That was just the Colombian’s second league strike of the season, and he made another telling contribution shortly after, releasing Aleksandar Pavlovic in the box, who fired an unerring finish inside the near post.

Armed with a commanding two-goal advantage, Bayern nearly extended their lead further before the half-hour mark, as Ismael Saibari shot over from close range, while Michael Olise saw an angled effort diverted onto the post by Vandevoort.

Not to be denied, the French international netted Bayern’s third in the 34th minute, finishing coolly from 18 yards after Harry Kane’s clever reverse pass.

Bayern - RB Leipzig match momentum
Bayern - RB Leipzig match momentumFlashscore

The interval did little to stem the hosts’ momentum, with Diaz bagging his second of the evening in the 47th minute courtesy of a curled strike into the bottom corner.

Having scored five or more goals in each of their last three home league games, the Bavarians extended that impressive record, with Kane marking his 100th Bundesliga appearance with a simple close-range finish from Nathaniel Brown’s cutback.

With time heading into the final half-hour, Vincent Kompany opted to rest Kane ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Arsenal in midweek, but Bayern remained firmly in control, as substitute Tom Bischof saw a powerful drive repelled by Vandevoort.

A sixth goal duly arrived in the 69th minute, with Diaz cutting inside and firing a sublime finish into the far corner to complete his hat-trick.

Olise and Bischof threatened to add further gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages, but it was Leipzig who netted a consolation through Andrija Maksimovic’s smart finish in the box.

Despite relinquishing their clean sheet, it was an excellent night’s work for Bayern, who climbed above Dortmund and Freiburg at the summit, while securing a fourth straight head-to-head triumph against Die Roten Bullen.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

Luis Diaz's player card
Luis Diaz's player cardFlashscore

Check out the match stats here.

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Bayern MunichRB LeipzigBundesligaLuis DiazHarry KaneMichael Olise

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