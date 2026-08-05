Ludwig and Kgatlana preview crucial South Africa-Morocco clash

South Africa’s players are looking only forward as they prepare to face hosts Morocco in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in Rabat on Saturday, a crunch clash for both sides.

It is a repeat of the 2022 final, when Banyana Banyana defeated Morocco 2-1. But while South Africa’s greater experience made them favourites that day, the roles are likely to be reversed this time.

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Banyana qualified for the last eight after defeating Burkina Faso 1-0 on Tuesday, thanks to Thembi Kgatlana’s first-half winner, to finish second in Group B.

“I think the most important thing is that we qualified for the quarter-finals. It was a tough game and became a little scrappy towards the end, but the main thing is that we are through,” attacking midfielder Isabella Ludwig said.

“Now it is about rectifying our mistakes and making sure we keep progressing in the tournament. It has not been an easy road, but I think we are moving in the right direction. We started with a loss, then a draw and now a win, so things are improving and hopefully we can continue on that trajectory.

“The team is strong and we are fighting. The positive result has lifted morale, so hopefully we can be even better in the next game.”

Mamelodi Sundowns star Ludwig, 23, made her first start of the tournament and was a constant threat in attack.

“I’m really happy that I was able to start the game. It would have been even better if I had scored because I had a few opportunities that I should have put away, but it was still a good start for me,” she said.

“Hopefully, on a personal level, I can build on this performance and get my name on the scoresheet. The finish line is getting closer, so it is important that we keep pushing. This is a positive step forward and we want to keep going.”

Kgatlana, 30, is a veteran of the side and remains their most potent attacking weapon with her pace and ability to get behind defenders. She could hold the key on Saturday.

“Sometimes football gives you what it gives you,” Kgatlana said. “As a team, we started the tournament slowly, but we began to build momentum in the last game.

“In the history of South African football, we have always understood how important it is to find a way through, and we were not going to give up easily. We capitalised on a mistake at the back to score, and I think that helped us control the game better.

“The game is not always about playing beautiful tactical football. Sometimes you have to get the three points and move forward, and that is what we needed as a team.”

South Africa will now hope to reach the semi-finals, which would also secure qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

“You could hear how happy everyone was in the dressing room because we knew how much it meant to qualify,” Kgatlana said.

“The most important thing now is to recover and make sure we arrive at the quarter-finals fresh. We have experience of tournament football and have played at the WAFCON many times, so we understand how important it is to focus on ourselves and take one game at a time.”