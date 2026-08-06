CAF Champions League: Rivers United and Medeama learn opponents

The draw for the 2026-27 CAF Champions League was held on Thursday in Cairo, with Africa's top clubs discovering their paths in the continent's premier interclub competition.

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have been handed a daunting first-round tie against five-time African champions TP Mazembe.

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The Ghanaian side will host the first leg at TNA Park before travelling to Lubumbashi for the return fixture at Stade TP Mazembe.

The winner on aggregate will advance to face either Tunisian giants Club Africain or Mali's Djoliba AC in the second preliminary round.

Elsewhere, Kenyan champions Gor Mahia face a stern test against Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC. Should the Kenyan side progress, they will meet either South Sudan's El Merreikh Bentiu or Somalia's Heegan SC in the next round.

In another first-round fixture, reigning Nigeria Premier Football League champions Enugu Rangers will begin their continental campaign against Benin Republic's Sobemap FC.

Victory would set up a second-round clash with either Niger Republic's ASN Nigelec or Algerian champions MC Alger.

Nigeria's other representative, Rivers United, will take on Ivory Coast's FC San Pedro. The winner of that tie will face either Uganda's Vipers SC or Mauritania's FC Nouadhibou for a place in the group stage.

The first legs of the opening preliminary round are scheduled for September 4–6, 2026, with the return legs set for September 11–13, 2026.

South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns enter the competition as the defending CAF Champions League champions after defeating Morocco's AS FAR in last season's final.

Potential Second Preliminary Round ties

TP Mazembe/Medeama SC vs Club Africain (Tunisia) or Djoliba AC (Mali)

Pyramids FC/Gor Mahia vs El Merreikh Bentiu (South Sudan) or Heegan SC (Somalia)

Enugu Rangers/Sobemap FC vs ASN Nigelec (Niger) or MC Alger (Algeria)

Rivers United/FC San Pedro vs Vipers SC (Uganda) or FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania)