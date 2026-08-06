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PSV confirm signing of ex-Juventus star Filip Kostic

Filip Kostic has joined PSV
Filip Kostic has joined PSVMarco Canoniero / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

PSV have confirmed the signing of Serbian winger Filip Kostic on a free transfer.

Kostic, 33, has been without a club since his Juventus contract expired in June. The Serbian international has signed a two-year contract for the reigning Eredivisie champions.

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“When PSV got in touch, I knew straight away that I wanted to go to Eindhoven,” Kostic said on the club website.

“It took a while after that for the deal to be finalised, because I wanted to be sure that my family would feel at home here too and that everything would fall into place. That’s definitely the case. I’m absolutely delighted with this move.”

In Eindhoven, Kostic has signed an x-year contract with the Dutch champions. Kostic has become the third summer arrival for PSV, who bought Sven Mijnans from AZ for €13 million and welcomed NEC midfielder Kodai Sano on Thursday.

Ahead of his move to PSV, Kostic talked with Croatian international Ivan Perisic about the club and what he could expect.

"He kept saying: ‘Come on over here, you’ll love it, and together we’ll make life difficult for all our opponents.’ I’m delighted that we now have this opportunity together, and I’m absolutely raring to go and achieve lots of success with this top club. I can’t wait to get started and, above all, to let my feet do the talking, because that’s what I love doing most.”

The 33-year-old Kostic, who can play every position on the left flank, is no stranger to the Eredivisie, having played 50 games for FC Groningen between 2012 and 2014. The 72-time Serbian international has since played for Stuttgart, Hamburger SVEintracht Frankfurt, Juventus, and Fenerbahce.

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Filip Kostic's recent statistics
Filip Kostic's recent statisticsFlashscore
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