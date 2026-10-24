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Burnley part ways with Hayen after dismal Championship start

Burnley have parted ways with head coach ⁠Nicky Hayen after just 14 matches
Burnley have parted ways with head coach ⁠Nicky Hayen after just 14 matchesAction Images / Craig Brough

Burnley have parted ways with head coach ⁠Nicky Hayen after just 14 matches, the Championship club said on ‌Saturday, following a poor start to the season.

The ‌46-year-old Belgian's final game in ‌charge was Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Lincoln ‌City, a result that extended Burnley's ‌struggles and left them 22nd in the table. Burnley have won only once in ‌their last 12 league matches.

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"Burnley ⁠Football Club ‌has dismissed head coach Nicky Hayen with ​immediate effect. The Board has taken the decision following a ​disappointing start to the Championship season," the club said in a statement.

Hayen ⁠was appointed ​on a three-year deal in the summer, replacing Scott Parker, who left by mutual consent in April after Burnley's relegation ‌from the Premier League was confirmed, with the club dropping into the Championship for the third time in five seasons

Burnley are struggling in the Championship
Burnley are struggling in the ChampionshipFlashscore

Hayen was named caretaker manager of Club Brugge in March 2024. He guided the team to the 2023/24 Belgian Pro League title ‌and the Champions League last 16 ​the following season.

After being appointed on ‌a permanent basis in June 2024, he also won the Belgian Cup and Belgian Super Cup and was named Belgium's Coach of the ⁠Year in ⁠2024.

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