Resurgent Wolves come from behind to pile more misery on struggling Burnley

Wolves came from behind to snatch a 2-1 Championship win on Friday and pile more misery on Burnley whose winless run at home extended to a year.

Jamie Vardy gave the hosts the lead with his first Burnley goal after 20 minutes against injury-hit Wolves who travelled north having lost their previous two games.

Advertisement Advertisement

The home side failed to turn their first-half dominance into more goals and paid for a mistake by captain Kyle Walker resulted in Fer Lopez side-footing an equaliser six minutes before the break.

Match momentum Flashscore

Wolves substitute Tawanda Chirewa struck within seconds of coming off the bench after 72 minutes, again following a Burnley defensive error.

Mateus Mane pounced on Igor Julio's heavy touch and sent the 23-year-old Zimbabwean international through to strike an angled shot past Clarets goalkeeper Gregoire Coudert.

Burnley's last league win at home was against Leeds in the Premier League on October 18th last year, with their winless run at Turf Moor now 21 games.

The last time these two sides faced off was on the final day of the 2025-26 season, with both teams already relegated from the Premier League.

That match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match stats Flashscore

Burnley are just above the Championship relegation zone with Wolves sixth.

The Clarets' next home game is against Portsmouth, with bitter local rivals Blackburn then scheduled to visit Turf Moor on November 22nd.