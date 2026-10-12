Championship round-up: Middlesbrough move into top two as Saints beat rivals Portsmouth

The Championship returned after the international break with every club back in action, seeing some surprise results and some brilliant individual performances.

Swansea remain top of the table after beating Norwich 2-1, but they have been joined in the top two by Middlesbrough - who came out on top in a tight battle with promotion favourites Wolves.

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West Ham missed their chance to go into the automatic spots after having a stoppage-time penalty saved in their 1-1 draw against QPR.

Elsewhere, Southampton took bragging rights in a fiery South Coast Derby against Portsmouth, while Burnley finally picked up their first win of the league season by thrashing Watford 4-0.

Here, Flashscore take a look at some of the big talking points from the weekend's action.

Middlesbrough mark promotion credentials

Middlesbrough were plagued by poor finishing during their ultimately unsuccessful play-off campaign last season, but they look to have turned over a new leaf for the 2026/27 campaign.

Kim Hellberg's side were expected to be back among the contenders for promotion this time around, but they are so far proving to be a lot more efficient in front of goal and are picking up points in matches they might have lost during the Swede's first few months in charge.

One of the biggest turning points for the Teesiders has been the signing of Will Lankshear. The striker has proved to be exactly what was needed at the Riverside Stadium and already has seven Championship goals - making him the division's joint-top scorer.

He proved to be the difference once again in Saturday's clash with Wolves.

Lankshear grabbed the only goal of the game to see Middlesbrough pull off a narrow 1-0 victory against a side that had only lost one league game before the international break.

The result helps to prove Hellberg's side as true promotion contenders and can provide some proper momentum heading into a busy month in the second tier; if Lankshear can keep up his form, there's no reason Boro can't cement themselves inside the top two by the next international window.

Lankshear's season stats Flashscore

Southampton earn south coast bragging rights

It was quite the week for Southampton, who are working their way back up the table following a four-point deduction for last season's 'Spygate' scandal.

The Saints learned that their manager, Tonda Eckert, would face no serious consequence for his actions in the spying debacle, with the German receiving a fine and a six-week suspended ban.

That left him free to continue his role for the current campaign and, almost as if it had been planned to perfection, his first game since the announcement was against Southampton's fiercest rivals, Portsmouth.

The stage was set for an edgy encounter between the two sides and the Saints rose to the occasion with a battling performance at St. Mary's Stadium.

James Bree found the net early in the first half, although Eckert's side was unable to add to their advantage after two yellow cards for academy graduate Cameron Bragg.

His dismissal just before half-time changed the state of the match, yet the hosts were able to withstand some huge Portsmouth pressure to come out on top.

Although a different type of win, it's the same sort of result that can kick-start a strong run of form, similar to that of Middlesbrough's against Wolves.

Eckert's men will now be fully focused on the games ahead and pushing back into the play-off places. Just one point separates them and eighth-placed Millwall.

Southampton's current league position Flashscore

Burnley finally win

It has been a tough time for Burnley, who sacked Scott Parker and lost almost every key member of the squad following relegation from the Premier League.

Such huge change over the summer resulted, perhaps unsurprisingly, in a slow start to the Championship season for the Clarets.

New boss Nicky Hayen has had to manage a huge influx of incoming and outgoing players, all while attempting to put his own stamp on the squad and its style of play.

That has shown in Burnley's results - with the club failing to win a single league match before the international break - but three weeks away from club fixtures seems to have worked wonders for Hayen and his players.

Their latest result against Watford highlighted how beneficial the time away might have been.

Quickfire goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni and Reo Hatate were added to in the second half by Marcus Edwards as the Clarets ran riot at Vicarage Road.

A perfectly timed thrashing for Burnley will bring a new sense of hope to a club that looked to be perilously teetering on the edge of a serious collapse - with several of the division's better players (on paper, at least) getting important confidence boosts ahead of a packed October-November schedule.

Away from Hayen's side, Watford have now lost four of their last five games and need to find a way to get back into form before they drop into the Championship relegation zone.

Burnley's current form Flashscore

Szmodics on target for Derby

This week's Championship Goal of the Week goes to Derby County star Sammie Szmodics, who netted a brilliant strike in the Rams' 1-1 draw against Wrexham.

The 31-year-old latched onto a pass just inside the opposition half before driving forward unchallenged and unleashing a powerful strike into the back of the net from outside the penalty area.

Cantwell decisive for Blackburn

Todd Cantwell proved to be the decisive factor in Blackburn's 2-1 win over Cardiff, netting what turned out to be the winning goal while also providing a superb creative performance.

The midfielder created two big chances, made six key passes, had four accurate crosses and six passes into the penalty area to earn an 8.8 Flashscore rating - the highest of any Championship player over the weekend.

Take a look at our full Team of the Week, based on Flashscore's player ratings system:

Championship Team of the Week Flashscore

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