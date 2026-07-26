Moment of magic from Elyounoussi rescues FC Copenhagen against Lyngby

Moment of brilliance from Elyounoussi gets FC Copenhagen out of trouble against Lyngby

A superb volley from Norwegian international Mohamed Elyounoussi 15 minutes from the end allowed FC Copenhagen to claim three points in a hard-fought 3-2 win against Lyngby in the first game of the new Superliga season.

It took a spectacular goal from Mohamed Elyounoussi for FC Copenhagen to secure the win in a five-goal thriller when they hosted Lyngby in Sunday's Superliga season opener.

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The fired-up newly promoted side dominated proceedings at Parken Stadium and were unlucky to lose 2–3. Elyounoussi's Norwegian compatriot Birger Meling also got on the scoreboard twice to turn a looming defeat into victory for the home side, leaving Lyngby to rue the loss.

If fans of FC Copenhagen had hoped the players would make them forget last season’s troubles, they were sorely disappointed.

Lyngby dominated from the start, while the home team conceded too many chances.

Things could have gone wrong for Bo Svensson's outfit just minutes into the match. However, new signing Felix Beijmo (arriving from AGF) managed to parry a shot while on the ground after Gabriel Pereira had given the ball away.

It went completely against the run of play when the home side then took a 1–0 lead after 26 minutes. A headed clearance by Lyngby fell kindly at the feet of Birger Meling, and the Norwegian left-back struck a controlled, low first-time volley into the net just inside the post. It was his first goal for FC Copenhagen.

FC Copenhagen - Lyngby - Player Ratings Flashare

One might have expected Svensson's side to gain control of the match at that point, but Lyngby continued to enjoy the initiative.

This resulted in two goals in the space of three minutes before halftime. First, Belgian left-back Renzo Tytens hammered the ball home to make it 1–1 with a shot that was completely unstoppable for goalkeeper Dominik Kutarski.

And then a few minutes later, FC Copenhagen's misery hit a new low when the Croatian goalkeeper attempted to punch away a cross but collided with Gabriel Pereira. After a bit of a scramble, the ball fell to Lyngby’s Simon Colyn, who put the visitors ahead 2–1.

FC Copenhagen came out with more purpose in the second half and early in the half, an unmarked Andreas Cornelius saw his shot blocked by Lyngby goalkeeper Diego Kochen. The rebound fell to Birger Meling, who cut inside before firing a low shot into the net to restore parity.

The match was decided fifteen minutes from time when FCK’s Mohamed Elyounoussi produced a moment of brilliance. Inside the penalty area, the Norwegian lifted the ball over Lyngby defender David Aronsson before smashing a first-time volley into the net, leaving Diego Kochen with no chance.