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Coachless Sonderjyske shock Midtjylland with stunning draw

Julius Emefile and Rasmus Nissen Kristensen during the clash in Herning
Julius Emefile and Rasmus Nissen Kristensen during the clash in HerningCredit: ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / DANIEL STENTZ

Only two days after sacking Fatah Abdirahman, bottom side Sonderjyske claimed a sensational point away against FC Midtjylland in a 2-2 draw as the two sides clashed in Herning.

On Sunday, FC Midtjylland dropped precious points in the Superliga title race, drawing 2-2 at home against bottom-placed Sonderjyske.

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Sonderjyske—who fired head coach Fatah Abdirahman on Friday—took the lead twice and generally put in a highly creditable performance.

Earlier on Sunday, FC Copenhagen defeated Brondby 1-0, moving into first place just ahead of Midtjylland. Both top teams have 32 points after 14 matches, but FC Copenhagen has a slightly better goal difference.

The draw does not significantly change the situation for Sonderjyske, who remain in last place with nine points—two points shy of safety.

However, the performance itself—from both the team and interim head coach Simon Poulsen—offers a promising sign for the future.

FC Midtjylland - Sonderjyske - Match Momentum
FC Midtjylland - Sonderjyske - Match MomentumFlashscore

Just two minutes into the match, Sonderjyske’s in-form attacker Anders Bergholt opened their account breaking clear of the defense and beat FC Midtjylland third choice keeper Ovie Ejeheri.

In the 24th minute, the home side then restored parity when odefender Maxime Soulas inadvertently deflected a cross from forward Friday Etim into his own net.

FC Midtjylland pushed for a go-ahead goal, but Sonderjyske goalkeeper Marcus Bundgaard denied an attempt by Kjell Wätjen from close range. Wätjen also hit the crossbar, but the ball simply wouldn't go in for the home side during this spell.

Instead, Anders Bergholt struck again at the other end, making it 2-1 ten minutes into the second half.

Once more, FC Midtjylland had to come up with a response, and it arrived through attacking player Sofus Johannesen, who equalized to give the home side at least a share of the spoils with fifteen minutes left to play.

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SuperligaSonderjyskeMidtjyllandAnders BergholtFC CopenhagenKjell Watjen

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