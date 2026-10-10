Brighton overcome red card to seal victory at Sunderland

Ten-man Brighton & Hove Albion secured a fourth straight victory across all competitions after beating Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light – a result which saw the Black Cats fall to a third Premier League (PL) defeat in a row.

Key stats

- Brighton attempted 13 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the Premier League this season.

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- Sunderland have lost their last three games in the Premier League, their last joint longest losing streak was from 7th February 2026 to 22nd February 2026.

- Brighton have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three games in the Premier League, their last longer run of games without conceding a goal in the competition was a run of four games from 16th January 2021 to 3rd February 2021.

Highlights

Analysis

Match momentum Flashscore

Match stats Flashscore

Match report

With the Seagulls flying into this game in such good form, it was no surprise to see the visitors make a bright start to the match.

Robin Roefs was called into urgent action early on to deny Diego Gomez from edging Brighton in front before Luka Vuskovic headed the ball over the bar from close range.

Sunderland’s first notable opportunity materialised midway through the first half, when Wilson Isidor’s drilled shot from inside the box was deflected onto the post.

De Cuyper celebrates scoring the opener Oli SCARFF / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

That chance gave the hosts momentum and they almost capitalised on the half-hour mark through Thomas Meunier, but an outstanding block from Ferdi Kadioglu came to Brighton’s rescue and kept the score level.

That proved to be Meunier’s last significant contribution to the match, as an injury shortly afterwards spelt an early end to his game.

Despite the Black Cats’ resurgence, the Seagulls should have taken the lead with literally the last touch of the ball before the interval, but Pascal Struijk’s header from only a few yards out somehow hit the woodwork.

The deadlock was finally broken eight minutes after the interval, and it was the visitors who made the breakthrough thanks to Maxim De Cuyper’s excellent finish following Pascal Gross’ exquisite pass.

Sunderland, though, were given a boost soon afterwards when Struijk was retrospectively shown a red card for denying Isidor a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Despite the extra man advantage, Regis Le Bris’ side just couldn’t find a way past a very well-organised and resolute Brighton defence in the closing stages, and the Seagulls sealed all three points in stoppage time after Jaouen Hadjam’s confident strike to beat Roefs and find the bottom corner.

Pascal Struijk received his marching orders Oli SCARFF / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Fabian Hurzeler’s side remain in third position in the Premier League table and sit just two points behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

Both sides must now switch their attention to Europe. Sunderland are next in action on Thursday evening when they travel to S.C.U.

Torreense in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League, while Brighton host FK Kauno Zalgiris on the same night in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland)

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