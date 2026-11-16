Flashscore sources: France goal keeps Kroupi a transfer target for Tottenham

Eli Junior Kroupi is giving Tottenham another reason to accelerate their interest, after scoring his first international goal for France.

The 19-year-old took a step forward in his career on Sunday, as he found the net after coming off the bench to make it 2-0 against Turkey in the 80th minute.

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It was a significant moment in his rapid development and a timely reminder of the potential that has made him one of the most closely watched young attackers in English football.

Kroupi's progress at Bournemouth has been interrupted by injury, but he is now approaching full speed again after a series of substitute appearances.

The expectation is that he will soon be ready to start regularly, putting him back in a position to make an impact at club level just as interest in his future is building. Tottenham have not forgotten about him.

They explored the possibility of a move during the summer and have now brought Kroupi back into their thinking as they look at how to strengthen their attacking options.

Sources indicate that the potential cost of a deal is not discouraging them, even though his value is understood to be around €80 million.

That figure is an indication of the market expectation rather than a guaranteed asking price, and Bournemouth would be under no obligation to accept it. They are happy with Kroupi and have little reason to make his departure easy.

The complication for Tottenham is Arsenal. They also hold an interest in the forward and are looking at the market again, meaning Spurs could face competition from their London rivals if they decide to turn their admiration into a formal approach.

There is a feeling that moving early could be important if they want to avoid a bidding contest.

Spurs are pleased with the business they completed in the summer and the direction of the team under Roberto De Zerbi, but there is no intention to become complacent.

Kroupi fits the profile of a player who could add another dimension to their attack while offering significant room for development.