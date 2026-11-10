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Tom Brady ends three-year link to Birmingham City as minority investor

Tom Brady waving to the Birmingham fans
Tom Brady waving to the Birmingham fansAction Images via Reuters / John Sibley

Tom Brady has ended his three-year involvement ⁠as a minority investor in Birmingham City, the English second-tier ‌club said on Monday, thanking the seven-times ‌Super Bowl champion for his ‌support.

"Birmingham City Football Club expresses its ‌sincere gratitude to Tom Brady for ‌his involvement with and unwavering support for the Club over the last ‌three years," the Championship side ⁠said in ‌a statement.

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"It was truly amazing to have ​someone with Tom's experience and passion associated with the Club, ​and the Club looks forward to continuing to build on that ⁠foundation from ​the training ground to the Birmingham community."

The club gave no reason for Brady's departure and did not specify ‌what would happen to his stake.

The former NFL quarterback joined Birmingham's ownership group in August 2023 through a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management, becoming a minority investor and chairman of a new advisory board.

Brady, 49, also holds minority stakes ‌in the NFL's Las Vegas ​Raiders and the WNBA's Las Vegas ‌Aces.

His departure comes as Birmingham enjoy a strong Championship campaign, sitting top of the standings on goal difference with 29 points ⁠after 15 matches.

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