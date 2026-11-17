Lord Afrifa scored the opening goal for the Black Meteors against Libya.

Ghana’s Black Meteors have advanced to the final qualifying round of the 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations after coming from behind to beat Libya 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, securing a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Desmond Ofei’s side went into the second leg needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first meeting in Benghazi and delivered a determined performance to keep their hopes of reaching the tournament alive.

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The hosts made a positive start and took the lead through Lord Afrifa, who calmly finished a well-worked move after receiving at a edge of the box to level the tie on aggregate.

However, Libya responded through Maruwan Alzgouzi, whose equaliser restored the visitors' aggregate advantage and left Ghana needing two more goals to progress due to the away goal rule.

The Black Meteors returned from the break with greater urgency and found a way back into the contest when captain Aaron Essel scored with a superb free-kick to make it 2-1.

With the tie heading towards a tense conclusion, Ghana continued pushing for the goal that would secure qualification.

Their persistence paid off in the closing stages when Essel was brought down inside the penalty area, prompting the referee to award a spot-kick.

Dennis Phenyin Marfo stepped up and converted the penalty in added time to put Ghana 3-1 ahead on the night and give them a 3-2 aggregate lead.

The Black Meteors held on through the remaining minutes to complete the comeback and book their place in the final qualifying round.

Ofei’s side will now face Niger in March 2027, with the winner advancing to the 2027 U-23 AFCON in Egypt.

Ghana are seeking to return to the continental tournament after missing the previous edition, with qualification also offering a pathway towards the 2028 Olympic Games.