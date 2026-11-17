Nigeria's hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations suffered another setback on Tuesday after the Super Eagles were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Tanzania at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Eric Chelle's men failed to capitalise on several clear-cut opportunities, leaving their qualification ambitions hanging in the balance with just two matches remaining in Group L.

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The three-time African champions entered the encounter hoping to build on their 3-1 victory over the Taifa Stars in Uyo last week, but their wastefulness in front of goal proved costly.

Super Eagles’ best opportunity came in the 33rd minute when Moses Usor delivered an excellent pass to Tolu Arokodare but the Ajax striker’s close-range effort hit the post.

Five minutes later, Fulham defender Calvin Bassey squandered another promising chance when his team had an opportunity to take control of the contest.

On the other side, the hosts also threatened before the interval, hitting the woodwork in the 42nd minute as both teams went into the break without a goal.

Despite enjoying spells of possession, the three-time African champions struggled to find the breakthrough, prompting coach Chelle to introduce Alex Iwobi, Akor Adams, Alhassan Yusuf and Tochukwu Nnadi.

However, the substitutions failed to produce the desired result, as the West Africans continued to waste opportunities and eventually settled for a share of the points.

The disappointing draw was compounded by Guinea-Bissau's 2-0 victory over Madagascar in the other Group L fixture.

Goals from Mama Balde and Mauro Rodrigues secured maximum points for the Dromedaries at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau, strengthening their position at the top of the standings.

With two matches remaining, Guinea-Bissau lead the group with 10 points and an impressive goal difference of seven, while the Super Eagles sit second with seven points and a goal difference of zero.

Nigeria must win their remaining fixtures against Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to give themselves the strongest possible chance of reaching the continental tournament.

However, even maximum points may not be enough if results elsewhere do not go their way.

With Tanzania already assured of a place at the 2027 tournament as co-hosts, Chelle’s men face an increasingly difficult battle to avoid the disappointment of missing another major international competition.