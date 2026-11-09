Bayern chief Uli Hoeness: 'Musiala has incurable disease and may never return to old form'

Jamal Musiala is helped off the field after collapsing against Heidenheim

Honorary President and current Supervisory Board Member of Bayern Munich, Uli Hoeness says that German international playmaker Jamal Musiala is suffering from a disease that cannot be permanently cured and that he may never return to being the player he once was.

Jamal Musiala suffered two on-field collapses over a four-day period in August 2026, which he later revealed were caused by absence seizures due to a neurological dysfunction.

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The first collapse occurred on 15 ugust during a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig right after he scored a goal. Initially, the episode was thought to be circulatory dizziness linked to extreme 33°C heat before the second collapse took place three days later.

Musiala later took to Instagram to ease fans' fears and clarify his health situation. He explained that he was diagnosed with brief, temporary, but treatable absence seizures stemming from a neurological condition.

Hoeness expressed heavy concerns during the weekend, admitting the club is in a "dilemma" because the underlying neurological condition cannot simply be cured, but only managed.

"We are in a dilemma. He has an illness that cannot easily be cured, but can be managed reasonably well with medication," the honorary president of Germany's record champions said on the BR programme "Sonntags-Stammtisch". He added: "But whether he will ever again have the level of performance he once had …"

"But he is still getting paid. Just imagine if Bayern Munich were now to call his contract into question," Hoeness continued. He stressed: "What he can deliver now is no longer what is written in the contract."

When questioned about the situation, the Bayern manager affirmed that Musiala's contract does not cover his ailment.

Musiala, who is expected to be fit to play after the international break, is Bayern Munich's highest-paid player, second only to Kane. His contract was extended until 2030 following extensive negotiations. According to Bild, he makes about €25 million annually.

As of the current 2026–27 season, Jamal Musiala has made 235 senior appearances for Bayern Munich, scoring 71 goals and providing 38 assists across all official competitions