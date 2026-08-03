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Ex-Man City striker Edin Dzeko pens contract extension at Schalke

Edin Dzeko speaks to reporters during the World Cup
Edin Dzeko speaks to reporters during the World CupTayfun Coskun / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP

Veteran Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko has signed a one-year contract extension with Schalke after helping them return to the Bundesliga last season, the German club said Monday.

The 40-year-old, who captained Bosnia and Herzegovina at the recent World Cup, joined Schalke on a free transfer in January.

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He scored six goals in 11 Bundesliga 2 matches to help the team win promotion back to the top flight after three years in the second tier.

"Winning promotion to the Bundesliga ranks among the highlights of my career. It was unbelievable," Dzeko said in a statement.

"Football has made me happy and driven me throughout my life. I am still hungry, and I want to help our team in the Bundesliga too."

Dzeko could play his first Bundesliga match since leaving Wolfsburg for Manchester City in 2011 when Schalke kick off their league campaign at Augsburg on August 30.

His former clubs also include Roma, Inter Milan and Fenerbahce.

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BundesligaSchalkeEdin DzekoManchester CityFenerbahceInterWolfsburgAS Roma

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