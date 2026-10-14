Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Manchester United 'give up' on keeping wantaway youngster JJ Gabriel

Chelsea told price for Barcelona target

Carrick defends 'emotional' Martinez after criticism of Manchester United hierarchy

Bournemouth secure Alex Scott boost as Chelsea plan offer

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or 2026: Where to watch, the favourites, past winners and records

Champions League LIVE: Viking claim famous late draw vs Bayern, Club Brugge stun Inter

Swiatek determined to finish year on high despite being set to miss out on WTA Finals

World No. 2 Antonsen frustrated that clock system will be tested during Denmark Open

Bayern coach Kompany rips into Olise after "stupid" red card against Viking Stavanger

Michael Olise on his way to the dressing room
Michael Olise on his way to the dressing roomCarina Johansen/NTB via REUTERS

Norwegian TV was euphorically calling it the "Oktoberfest in Stavanger" – but FC Bayern were in no mood to celebrate. The entertaining 3-3 (0-2) draw at Champions League debutants Viking Stavanger left the Munich side deeply frustrated. French superstar Michael Olise was singled out for particular criticism after needlessly receiving a second yellow card (74') for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Olise lost his composure after a tussle and, frustrated, threw the ball at the head of Viking captain Zlatko Tripic. By that point, Bayern had turned a 2-0 half-time deficit into a 3-2 lead, but they conceded an equaliser shortly before the final whistle while down to 10 men.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"This red card is so stupid. We addressed it clearly. Michael needs to keep better control of himself in those situations. He knows that. You could see that he felt sorry for the team. This was not a final or a semi-final today. But these moments are decisive over the course of a season," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany in an interview with Prime Video.

"I also told Michael that the No. 10 was smarter," Kompany continued. "Hopefully this will be one of those moments where you say: we learned from it and became stronger."

Kane hopes lessons will be learned

Harry Kane who scored two goals on the night also had some critical words. "Michael is absolutely devastated, but he has to take responsibility. He has to learn from it," the striker said.

Olise will now miss next Wednesday's heavyweight clash with English champions FC Arsenal. "We have some big Champions League games coming up. He will be devastated to miss them, but that's football," Kane added.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueMichael OliseBayern MunichHarry KaneVincent KompanyBundesliga

Related Articles

Last-gasp equalizer earns Viking memorable Champions League draw against Bayern

EXCLUSIVE: Viking coach claims artificial pitch could unsettle Bayern Munich stars

Borussia Dortmund confirm Niko Kovac extension until 2029