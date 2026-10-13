Last-gasp equalizer earns Viking memorable Champions League draw against Bayern

Harry Kane scored in a ninth consecutive UEFA Champions League game, but his brace was not enough as Viking denied 10-man Bayern Munich a comeback victory with a 90th-minute leveller in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

After seeing his side concede inside eight seconds of Saturday’s draw with Augsburg, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany would have been incredibly frustrated to see his team ship another early goal in this contest.

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The clock had only ticked past the first minute when the towering Gianni Stensness met Zlatko Tripic’s inswinging corner with a downward header that evaded the scrambling Jonas Urbig.

The German’s opposite number, Arild Ostbo, was soon required to thwart Michael Olise and Luis Diaz in quick succession as the visitors searched for a swift response.

Viking continued to soak up large periods of Bayern pressure, but they still showed a willingness to break at pace when they regained possession.

That game plan was executed to perfection in the 38th minute, when they progressed the ball at pace to create the opening for Peter Christiansen to race in behind and slot a composed finish beyond Urbing, sending the hosts into the break with a stunning two-goal lead that even the most ardent Viking supporter could not have predicted.

Viking Stavanger - Bayern Munich - Momentum Flashscore

In contrast, a Kane goal was something that carried a greater degree of certainty, and it duly arrived within 10 minutes of the restart, as he drilled a low spot-kick out of the goalkeeper’s reach after Kristoffer Haugen was penalised for a mistimed challenge on Konrad Laimer.

Buoyed by his 80th goal in UEFA club competitions, Kane soon netted his 81st to wipe out Viking’s advantage, sneaking a header in at the far post after meeting Joshua Kimmich’s delivery.

With the hosts on the ropes, the England captain then showcased his creative quality, clipping a perfectly weighted ball into the box for Laimer to square it for Diaz to guide home from close range.

The joy from completing a dramatic turnaround was quickly overshadowed by Olise’s needless red card for two bookable offences in quick succession, the second of which was brandished for throwing the ball in Tripic’s face.

The Frenchman’s dismissal reinvigorated the Norwegian champions, who rescued a point through Herman Haugen’s far-post header from Tripic’s deep cross, sparking wild scenes as they clinched their first point of the league phase while denying Bayern a second straight European win.