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Borussia Dortmund confirm Niko Kovac extension until 2029

Niko Kovac was appointed in early 2025
Niko Kovac was appointed in early 2025REUTERS / Leon Kuegeler

Borussia Dortmund coach ⁠Niko Kovac has extended his contract by ‌two years to 2029, the ‌Bundesliga club said ‌on Tuesday.

Kovac, who took over ‌in early 2025 with ‌the team languishing in 11th place in the ‌standings, turned their ⁠season ‌around and clinched a Champions ​League spot on the final matchday, before finishing ​runners-up to champions Bayern Munich last season.

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"Together, we’ve ⁠set ​a clear course for development and laid important foundations for the future," ‌Kovac said. "We want to build on that. We have a clear vision of how we play soccer, how we perform as a team, and what it takes ‌to achieve our ​goals."

Dortmund, currently second to ‌Freiburg on goal difference after five matchdays in the Bundesliga, take on Bodo/Glimt in the Champions ⁠League ⁠on Wednesday.

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