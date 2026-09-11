Bassey relishing Fulham captaincy opportunity

Calvin Bassey has described captaining Fulham as a “privilege” after wearing the armband in their opening three Premier League matches.

The Nigeria international stepped in following an injury to regular skipper Tom Cairney and is enjoying the responsibility.

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The defender believes his familiarity with the squad will help him lead his teammates effectively as he continues to embrace the leadership role at Fulham.

“It’s a privilege. Being able to captain this club is unbelievable,” Bassey told the club’s official website.

“Going into my fourth season, I know the boys and get on with everyone, so I just be myself and try to help everyone.

“Leading comes naturally because of the position I play, being able to see everything and having to communicate as a centre-half.”