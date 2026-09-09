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Fulham plan contract talks as Inter Milan chase defensive star

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.
Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.Feargal Brennan

Fulham are ready to kickstart contract extension talks with defensive lynchpin Calvin Bassey before the end of 2026.

The Cottagers want to tie Bassey down to a new long-term deal, but all parties are calm over the situation, as the club already hold an option summer of 2028.

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The Nigeria international’s current deal expires next summer, but that clause allows Fulham some breathing space to block potential free transfer interest.

Bassey joined the Premier League side from Ajax in July 2023, as part of a four-year agreement, and he's since developed into a key player under Marco Silva and now with Alvaro Arbeloa.

The 26-year-old won the Fulham's Player of the Season award in 2024/25 and his starting place remains unchanged despite a poor opening to life in West London for Arbeloa.

Negotiations are expected to begin after the September international break, as Fulham want an answer before the end of December, with Inter Milan leading the charge for the ex-Rangers man if he pushes for an exit.

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Premier LeagueCalvin BasseyAlvaro ArbeloaFulhamInterFootball transfers

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