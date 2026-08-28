Barnsley part ways with former Arsenal midfielder Nwakali

Barnsley have confirmed that Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has left the League One club by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old joined the Reds in summer 2024 after leaving Portuguese side Chaves.

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“Barnsley Football Club can confirm that Kelechi Nwakali has departed Oakwell by mutual consent,” a statement from the club read.

“Nwakali joined the Reds in August 2024, making 30 appearances and scoring one goal. The club wishes Kelechi all the best for the future.”

Nwakali, a former Arsenal player, made 30 appearances across all competitions during his time at Oakwell.

He featured prominently during the 2024/25 campaign, making 12 league starts.

His departure brings an end to his spell with Barnsley as he looks set to consider his next career move.