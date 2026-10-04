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Barcelona receive De Jong boost after long injury lay-off

Barcelona receive De Jong boost after long injury lay-off
Barcelona receive De Jong boost after long injury lay-offANP / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Frenkie De Jong is expected to return to Barcelona team training on Monday after sharing photos of his progress on Saturday.

Frenkie de Jong is expected to return to Barcelona team training on Monday after recovering from a medial ligament tear, with the Netherlands international sharing his fitness progress on Instagram.

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While representing his country at this past summer's FIFA World Cup, De Jong was forced off with a serious injury that was later confirmed to be a ligament tear during extra-time of the Netherlands' round of 16 penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco. As such, he is yet to play a single minute in 2026/27.

However, he appears to be nearing a return to the action, as his social media activity suggests. On Saturday, he shared photos of his work-out at Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training ground, training both with and without the ball. Now, as per Mundo Deportivo, he is expected to be back in full training imminently.

The 29-year-old is slated to train with Barcelona's non-international players from Monday, with the full squad set to begin their preparations for Saturday's LaLiga clash against Getafe from Thursday. Given his lack of match fitness, he is unlikely to feature this coming weekend, but his return to training means he could be available to Hansi Flick in the coming weeks.

His involvement would be another boost to a Barcelona side that is currently in fine form at the start of this current campaign. The Blaugrana are top of the LaLiga table after winning all of their seven games so far, while they also kicked off their tilt at the UEFA Champions League title with a 5-1 win over Feyenoord. De Jong, meanwhile, has made 297 appearances for the Catalan club since his arrival in 2019, winning three LaLigas during that time.

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