Chelsea remain open to Jules Kounde offer despite Barcelona stance

Chelsea could revive their long-standing transfer interest in Jules Kounde in 2027.

The Blues have been monitoring the France international since 2025, amid rumours he was unsettled over having to play at right-back in Catalonia, and he's only started two games for Hansi Flick's team so far in 2026/27.

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Part of that is due his extended summer break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup and his contract has recently been extended until 2030.

Xabi Alonso spent big over the summer to bolster his squad and brought in Marco Palestra as cover at right-back alongside fellow new defenders Maxence Lacroix and Pep Chavarria, with others moved on.

Kounde is still valued at around €60M, but that is within Chelsea's budget, if they opt to make a formal offer at some point in 2027.