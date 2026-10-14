Ballon d'Or favourite Kane overtakes Messi in stunning UCL stat just days before ceremony

Harry Kane has overtaken Lionel Messi in a special Champions League statistic as he aims for the Ballon d'Or.

Kane, who lifted the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, scored 72 goals for club and country in 2025-26 and is currently the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or.

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Winning would make history: he could become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001, in what would be an incredible moment.

On Tuesday night, Kane scored a brace as 10-man Bayern Munich fought back to draw 3-3 away against Viking in the Champions League.

The England captain commanded his side once again and broke an incredible record as he grabbed his 36th Champions League goal since turning 30, moving him one ahead of Messi's previous record of 35.

Kane’s first came from the penalty spot in the 54th minute and he only had to wait a further six minutes to grab his second as Bayern forged an impressive comeback.

His record-breaking goal comes just 12 days before the Ballon d'Or ceremony on the 26th October, which marks the 70th anniversary of England’s Stanley Matthews winning the trophy in 1956, as the best players on the planet plan a trip to London.

Kane could lift the iconic trophy in his country's capital as voting commences and he competes against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.