Aziz Issah rejoins Dreams FC after Barcelona loan ends

Abdul Aziz Issah’s loan spell at Barcelona Atletic has come to an end, with the Spanish giants opting not to activate the purchase option in his contract. As a result, the promising forward will return to his parent club Dreams FC ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Issah’s journey to Barcelona was filled with hope and excitement after a stellar campaign with Dreams FC, particularly during the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup where he played a pivotal role in Dreams’ historic run to the semi-finals.

At just 18, Issah scored four goals and provided two assists in ten matches, including a spectacular long-range strike against Lobito that was shortlisted for CAF Goal of the Year 2024.

His performances earned him nominations for Young Player of the Year and Interclub Player of the Year at the CAF Awards, which ultimately led to Barcelona securing his services on a season-long loan in September 2024.

Upon joining Barcelona Atletic, the club’s B team, expectations were high. Issah started brightly, making his debut against Real Sociedad B in November 2024 and even catching the eye of first-team coach Hansi Flick, who invited him to train with the senior squad on a couple of occasions.

However, after these early signs of promise, Issah’s progress stalled. He only managed two appearances, totalling just 26 minutes on the pitch, and then fell out of the matchday squads entirely.

There were no reported injuries or disciplinary issues; rather, Issah spent months training but not playing, in a frustrating period that saw his development stall.

This silence was a stark contrast to the bright start he had hoped for, and as the season drew to a close, Barcelona decided against triggering the purchase option.

Despite the setback in Spain, Issah’s talent continued to shine on the international stage. He was instrumental for Ghana’s U20 squad at the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations, earning the Man of the Match award in a group-stage win over the Central African Republic.

His performances helped the Black Satellites reach the quarter-finals, where they were narrowly eliminated by Egypt on penalties, with Issah scoring Ghana’s first goal in the game.

His continued development was rewarded with a senior national team call-up, and he made his Black Stars debut at the Unity Cup in a 4-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago in May.

While his time at Barcelona did not unfold as hoped, his performances in Africa and on the international stage show he still has the potential to bounce back and continue his upward trajectory in professional football.

Dreams FC will be eager to reintegrate their exciting prospect and help him regain the form that once attracted one of Europe’s biggest clubs.