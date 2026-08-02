AZ hit PSV for four to claim second Johan Cruyff Shield

KNVB Beker winners AZ outclassed Eredivisie champions PSV in Sunday's traditional season opener, winning 4-0 to claim a second Johan Cruyff Shield.

PSV manager Peter Bosz surprised with his starting XI, giving midfielder Noah Fernandez the start at left-back and Dutch-Moroccan Amir Bouhamdi on the left wing for his professional debut. Sven Mijnans was given his official PSV debut against the team he captained and won the KNVB Beker with in the 2025/26 season.

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AZ started with Jari De Busser in goal - the Belgian stopper joined from Go Ahead Eagles during the summer and beat out Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro in preseason. Leeroy Echteld opted for a five-man defence ahead of De Busser, with Wouter Goes, Billy van Duijl, and Lewis Schouten.

The traditional season opener was a short-lived one for PSV star Joey Veerman, who was sent off with a red card for a high challenge on Mexx Meerdink. Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk took a long look at the images after being called to the screen late by VAR Pol van Boekel, but was left with little choice after the studs-up challenge from Veerman, which landed on Meerdink's jaw.

None other than Mexx Meerdink opened the scoring in the 24th minute, heading in a deflected cross from Mexican international Mateo Chavez from close range.

AZ kept their five-man defence up and invited pressure from PSV, who were unable to test Jari De Busser more than once - the Belgian goalkeeper stopped two attempts from short range to keep PSV goalless well before half-time.

Five minutes following the break, AZ countered and caught PSV behind their lines. Weslley Patati got the ball after quick combinations and curled the ball into Matej Kovar's far corner, doubling AZ's lead.

Elijah Dijkstra furthered the reigning Eredivisie champions' worries, capping off another lightning-quick counter with a goal - his first for the club.

Key match stats Flashscore

Spanish PSV defender Yarek Gasiorowski put the game beyond all doubt for AZ, handing the Alkmaar outfit a penalty after clipping the returned Calvin Stengs. Ro-Zangelo Daal stepped up and buried the ball in Kovar's left corner, putting AZ up four with over 20 minutes to go.

AZ created several chances but made use of none of them, giving PSV the chance to score a consolation goal in the 80th minute - or so they thought, as Ivan Perisic was ruled offside, nullifying Gasiorowski's goal.

PSV, 15-time winners of the Johan Cruyff Schaal, were left toothless as AZ won the Johan Cruyff Schaal for the second time in club history, following their 2013 victory.

PSV open their Eredivisie campaign on Saturday, August 8th, away at Fortuna Sittard at 20.00 CEST. AZ host promoted ADO Den Haag on the same night, with kick-off set at 21.00 CEST.

View all the match statistics of the Johan Cruyff Shield on Flashscore