Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Arokodare scores on Ajax debut in victory over Volendam

Arokodare scores on Ajax debut in victory over Volendam
Arokodare scores on Ajax debut in victory over VolendamSONNY LENSEN / EPA / Profimedia

Tolu Arokodare marked his unofficial Ajax debut with a goal as the Dutch giants defeated FC Volendam 3-1 in their final pre-season fixture on Sunday.

Ajax took control after a lively opening, with Anton Gaaei breaking the deadlock shortly after the hydration break. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marcos Leonardo then doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after Oliver Edvardsen was fouled inside the box.

Volendam pulled one back after an error from Ajax goalkeeper Joeri Heerkens, who failed to deal with a back-pass from Youri Baas. 

However, Arokodare provided the perfect response, scoring Ajax’s third goal to seal victory and make an immediate impact for his new club.

The Nigerian striker’s goal will boost his confidence ahead of Ajax’s competitive campaign.

Ajax next face Shelbourne FC on Thursday in the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Mentions
Tolu ArokodareAjaxFC VolendamEredivisie

Related Articles

Ajax hope to keep Godts for another year amid PSG interest

Ajax announce surprise transfer of former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt

Paris Saint-Germain eye Ajax winger Mika Godts in summer move