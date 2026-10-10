Atletico Madrid edge 10-man Alaves to keep winning run alive

LaLiga title hopefuls Atletico Madrid ended a four-match wait for success at the Mendizorrotza, clinching a 2-1 win over 10-man Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Atletico had won with exactly three goals scored in two of their three previous away league games, but despite being the dominant side in an unremarkable opening half-hour, chances were in short supply.

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The best within that early period fell to Jonathan David, who saw his goal-bound effort from the edge of the box thwarted by Antonio Sivera.

The goalkeeper then held a Marcos Llorente shot towards the bottom-right corner - albeit very easily, to Llorente’s frustration, as he saw his chance to give Atletico their seventh match opener in eight league games this season go begging.

But that strong record of striking first would be kept up in impressive style on 34’, when a slick move downfield saw David flick a backheel through the defensive line for the onrushing Alejandro Grimaldo to finish under Sivera with a clinical shot.

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Alaves hadn’t threatened much up to that point, but were gifted the opportunity to draw level in first-half stoppage time via the penalty spot, after Robin Le Normand hauled down Jonny Otto in the area during a free kick delivery. Lucas Boye stepped up and sent Oblak the wrong way with a low drive into the bottom-left corner.

That goal made it nine goalscoring clashes from Alaves’ last 10 to be played against the eventual top four of 2025/26.

However, their chances of building on that by completing the turnaround were severely dented just after the hour mark by a VAR red card for Angel Perez, following his reckless lunge on a sliding Julian Alvarez - one that would make the latter all the more grateful for any protective equipment under his shorts…

An Atletico Alamo was expected in the remaining half-hour plus stoppages, but Alaves were wise to their visitors’ greatest threats, holding a steady line and restricting them to shots from distance.

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Alaves’ approach almost worked wonders with five minutes to go, when Mariano Diaz managed to jink past his marker and bear down on goal, but the Dominican could only fire wildly over the crossbar as the Mendizorrotza held its collective breath.

Barely a minute later, Atletico had three points in the bag when Grimaldo found Alex Baena on the left flank, and Baena crossed in for Cristian Romero to head home at the far post.

With this victory, Diego Simeone’s men have now won each of their last four league games while scoring at least twice each time, keeping alive their best run of multi-goal victories since October 2023.

Meanwhile, Alaves - who have now taken just one point from the last 12 available - will have to recover quickly for their trip to Celta Vigo in eight days’ time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alejandro Grimaldo (Atletico Madrid)

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