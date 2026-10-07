Key pair back in Atletico Madrid training for LaLiga return

Atletico Madrid are back in LaLiga action away at Alaves on October 10th following the extended FIFA international break.

Diego Simeone's team signed off for the window in second place in behind Barcelona with five wins from their first seven league games of the 2026/27 campaign.

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Los Rojiblancos have also been handed a squad boost ahead of the trip to the Basque Country with Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sorloth both back in training.

Norway star Sorloth is yet to play a game so far this season due to a long-standing muscular problem and he could be in contention for some minutes at Alaves.

Lookman was released from Nigeria's squad as an injury precaution and he is ahead of Sorloth in the race to be fit.

Alejandro Grimaldo is not back yet and Pablo Barrios will also miss out.