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Atletico's Sorloth fit again ahead of Manchester United clash

Alexander Sorloth is reaching full fitness after injury nightmare
Alexander Sorloth is reaching full fitness after injury nightmareCredit: PSNEWZ / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Norwegian international striker Alexander Sorloth is set to play his first competitive minutes this season in the upcoming weekend since the World Cup. Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone confirmed the news ahead of Saturday's away match against Alavés. This also means that he could feature on Tuesday against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Like Pablo Barrios, Sorloth is ready to play again. "They have worked very hard and will get to play in the match. Hopefully, they can give us their best during the time they will get on the pitch," said Simeone, according to the Spanish media outlet "Mundo Deportivo".

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"Each of them offers us different options in our play. Sorloth, in particular, provides balance in an area of ​​the game that the team otherwise lacks," the Atlético boss added.

The striker has not played since Norway was eliminated by England in the World Cup quarter-finals on 11 July.

Sorloth sustained a muscle injury in early August. The Trondelag native was never in contention to join the national squad that recently played four Nations League matches.

When he was injured, Atlético stated that Sorloth would be sidelined for three weeks but the injury turned out to be much more complicated than expected. 

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