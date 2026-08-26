Atletico fire back at Laporta: Zero chance of Alvarez sale to Barcelona

The war of words between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona has escalated further following Joan Laporta's update on the Julian Alvarez transfer saga.

Barcelona's president has reiterated his interest in signing Alvarez this summer as part of a bold interview focused on how negotiations have unfolded form his perspective.

Advertisement Advertisement

As part of a statement via official club media channels, Laporta looked to calmly reiterate his position, and hinted at being ready to negotiate.

"We are very interested in the player, and we would like our offer to be accepted. We are doing this with the utmost respect for Atletico Madrid, and we want them to know that if they are willing to sell during this summer transfer window, we would be ready to buy the player in accordance with the offer we have already made.

"We got the information that Atletico Madrid wants to sell the player. It’s clear that our offer remains valid until the end of the market."

The proposal Barcelona made - which was already categorically rejected - was around €100M - far from the €150M Real Madrid formally and publicly offered just days after Florentino Perez was re-elected as president of the club.

As tensions continue to rise, Atletico have responded furiously, and claimed the deal is now dead.

"The player is being victimized, but the only victim of the Julian case is us," a club statement added.

"They have harmed us economically and socially. There is 0% chance of selling him to Barca. This situation is not about money, it's about dignity.

“There's a campaign with many lies and half-truths. The only one who pays for this is Atletico."