Hansi Flick answers 'Alvarez or no-one' transfer question

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has indicated the defending LaLiga champions are still tracking a transfer offer for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

sAlvarez remains unmoved over his determination to leave Madrid after publicly declaring his exit intentions during the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

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Real Madrid have seen a €150M turned down by their neighbours and Atletico club president Enrique Cerezo has previously confirmed Barcelona have not been 'up to the job' of making a suitable offer.

Arsenal have been linked with a bold bid, as Flick confirmed the situation remains open, but the former Bayern Munich boss confirmed there is no current update.

"The president was clear on this matter, and Deco and I agree with him.

"Is it Julian or no-one? I prefer not to talk about it. I know the club's situation and they've made some very good signings."