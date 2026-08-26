Laporta reiterates Barcelona's interest in signing Alvarez from Atleti

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, has reiterated his club's interest in signing Julian Alvarez. He did so in a conciliatory tone towards Atletico Madrid, but clarified how the negotiations have unfolded.

In statements made to the official club media of Barcelona, the president took a calm approach, avoiding confrontation with the club that holds the Argentine striker's registration rights.

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"We are very interested in the player, and we would like our offer to be accepted. We are doing this with the utmost respect for Atletico Madrid, and we want them to know that if they are willing to sell during this summer transfer window, we would be ready to buy the player in accordance with the offer we have already made," Laporta stated in Catalan.

Later, in comments released by the Catalan club, the president explained how the entire process and negotiations with Atletico for Alvarez have gone.

The proposal that Barcelona made to the Madrid club, which was already categorically rejected, was around €100 million - far from the €150 million that Real Madrid formally and publicly offered just days after Florentino Perez was re-elected as president of the club.

Alvarez already expressed during the World Cup his desire to leave Atleti "to fulfil a dream." He reiterated this wish as soon as he returned and joined preseason training, but neither Diego Simeone, Gil Marin, nor Enrique Cerezo have given in.

On the contrary, they have insisted that his staying at Atleti is essential to continue competing on equal terms with Europe's top clubs.