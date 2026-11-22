Despite trailing by two goals on three occasions, Atalanta staged a remarkable comeback to draw 4-4 with Inter Milan, who remain three points off the early Scudetto pace despite Francesco Pio Esposito’s first hat-trick for the Nerazzurri.

La Dea suffered a late blow when goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi was injured in the warm-up, with Marco Sportiello drafted in for his first appearance of the season.

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Inter looked to test the stand-in keeper from the start, and Esposito sent an early header wide, but the striker buried his next chance when Nicolo Barella’s 16th-minute shot deflected into his path, as he scored before half-time for the fifth successive game.

Atalanta should have equalised on the half-hour, but Josep Martinez denied Nikola Krstovic then somehow kicked the ball away to stop Charles De Ketelaere tapping home.

Sportiello made an equally incredible double-save moments later, as he parried away Marcus Thuram’s fierce drive and deflected Esposito’s follow-up over the crossbar.

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However, the goalkeeper was helpless from the resulting corner, as Esposito found himself unmarked six yards out to head home his fifth league goal of the campaign.

The hosts needed a response and Eljif Elmas halved the deficit almost instantly, smashing home his second Serie A goal this season from eight yards.

That goal set up the second half perfectly, but Esposito restored Inter’s two-goal cushion seven minutes after the restart, when he ran onto Thuram’s precise through ball and lifted the ball beyond Sportiello to extend his prolific run to eight goals in five games.

Inter Milan's Pio Esposito celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick Reuters / Matteo Ciambelli

The contest opened up as Atalanta looked to avoid extending their winless home run to four matches, and after Martinez tipped Krstovic’s header over the bar, Charles De Ketelaere nodded home his second league goal of the season from the resulting corner.

Atalanta had hope again, but it soon appeared to have been extinguished as Thuram rounded Sportiello and Davide Zappacosta handled the ball on the line while he tried to clear.

Petar Sucic stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot, however there was another twist when De Ketelaere fired home with nine minutes remaining.

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It made for a frantic finale, and Martinez brilliantly tipped Mario Pasalic’s late effort around the post before Alessandro Bastoni was penalised for handball in the closing stages, with Franck Kessie dispatching the resulting penalty in the first minute of stoppage time.

Atalanta rise to 12th in Serie A following their incredible comeback, while keeping Inter third in the table, although they are now 16 head-to-heads without a win (D7, L9).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter Milan)

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