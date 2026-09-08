Aston Villa’s Suzuki makes history in Champions League debut

Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has made history as the first Japanese goalkeeper to feature in the European Cup or UEFA Champions League.

The 24-year-old achieved the milestone after being named in Villa’s starting XI for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Belgian side Club Brugge.

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However, Suzuki’s historic appearance suffered a minor disappointment as he conceded twice, with Hugo Vetlesen and Nicolo Tresoldi finding the net.

The US-born star joined Aston Villa from Parma following Emiliano Martinez’s move to Chelsea, with the Argentine leaving for the two-time Champions League winners.

The Japan international also impressed at this summer’s World Cup, notably making a superb save to deny Brazil star Vinicius Jr.