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Aston Villa’s Suzuki makes history in Champions League debut

Aston Villa’s Suzuki makes history in Champions League debut
Aston Villa’s Suzuki makes history in Champions League debutMarcel van Dorst / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has made history as the first Japanese goalkeeper to feature in the European Cup or UEFA Champions League.

The 24-year-old achieved the milestone after being named in Villa’s starting XI for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Belgian side Club Brugge.

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However, Suzuki’s historic appearance suffered a minor disappointment as he conceded twice, with Hugo Vetlesen and Nicolo Tresoldi finding the net.

The US-born star joined Aston Villa from Parma following Emiliano Martinez’s move to Chelsea, with the Argentine leaving for the two-time Champions League winners.

The Japan international also impressed at this summer’s World Cup, notably making a superb save to deny Brazil star Vinicius Jr. 

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Champions LeagueZion SuzukiAston VillaClub Brugge

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