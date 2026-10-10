Aston Villa and Brentford share four goals as Bees stay unbeaten

Brentford’s unbeaten start to the Premier League stretched to six matches as they battled from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, although that did extend their winless top-flight away run to eight matches.

It’s perhaps harsh to suggest Unai Emery is under pressure after a slow start to the season following Villa’s UEFA Europa League triumph last season, but it certainly felt that way here.

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That pressure intensified on 10 minutes, when after the Villa defence only half cleared El Hadji Malick Diouf’s cross, Yehor Yarmolyuk was on hand to steer Brentford ahead from the edge of the area.

Their joy was only short-lived though, as the hosts hit back instantly - albeit in fortuitous circumstances - as Emi Buendia’s deflected effort fell perfectly for the unmarked Nicolas Jackson, who made no mistake in squeezing home a leveller.

After that early flurry of goals, chances were largely at a premium after, with neither side creating anything that could be considered clear-cut.

Johan Manzambi had two opportunities for Villa, the first of which was blocked by Michael Kayode before Caoimhin Kelleher denied him on the follow-up, while Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter forced Zion Suzuki into action in the Villa goal as he saw an effort blocked at the near post.

Match momentum Flashscore

Suzuki was the first stopper to be called into action after half-time too, getting down well to prevent Kevin Schade from re-establishing Brentford’s lead, shortly before Buendia rippled the side netting for the hosts.

The diminutive Argentine was one of Emery’s bright sparks, and he so nearly fired the Villans ahead for the first time when his effort deflected off Kristoffer Ajer and bent just wide of the post.

A game largely devoid of quality did at least spark into life in the closing stages.

John McGinn must have thought he’d won it for Villa when his deflected effort nestled in the far corner on 77 minutes, but in almost identical circumstances to the first half, the lead lasted a matter of seconds.

Ajer certainly isn’t famed for his goalscoring exploits, but he took his goal like a striker, marauding forward out of defence, striding into the area and powering home at the near post.

Both teams will perhaps feel that on reflection a point was a fair result, though it did little to ease any building pressure on Emery.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Johan Manzambi (Aston Villa)

Villa and Brentford drew 2-2 Flashscore

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