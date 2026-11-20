Measures are now in place to prevent ⁠Arsenal players from inadvertently leaking squad news through their own team selection ‌in fantasy football, Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday.

Media ‌reports said that the Premier ‌League-winning manager had banned his players from ‌adding themselves or their teammates to ‌fantasy football teams, after left winger Christos Tzolis picked himself as captain ahead ‌of this month's trip to ⁠Liverpool.

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Tzolis had ‌been out with a hamstring injury since early ​October, and picking himself in the fantasy team signalled his ​return to action before Arsenal had disclosed it.

"With Christos, with the squad, with ⁠my kids ​as well, they are constantly asking me about the line-ups as well because they want to know," Arteta told ‌reporters on Friday, a day before visiting Newcastle United.

"The confidentiality is something critical because it's about trust and what you're trying to do and that should be kept as a huge secret. And we will take measures to make sure that doesn't ‌happen."

Asked whether such measures were already ​in place, Arteta said yes.

Last month, Chelsea ‌faced a similar problem as reports said fantasy football accounts connected to staff had dropped striker Joao Pedro before the club announced his ⁠absence due to ⁠a thigh ‌injury.