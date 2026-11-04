Struggling at Arsenal and wanted by Barcelona: Could Hincapie be on the move?

Although Barcelona have been sweeping all before them in 2026/27, PSG and Real Madrid notwithstanding, the Catalans clearly still have an issue at the back.

Their defensive high line is absurd, when you consider that in most games, this is often up as high as the halfway line.

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Barcelona are sweeping all before them

Any opposing team with attackers who have pace to burn can, and often do, beat that last line of defence simply because the Catalans don't have central defenders who are quick enough to keep up with them.

It's all very well having a modus operandi that's 'you score three, and we'll score four,' but that only goes so far.

Against 'lesser' teams with respect to those opponents, it might work, but as PSG and Los Blancos showed, it is a flawed system against the best teams in Europe and, ultimately, is likely to cost them a Champions League once again.

Until such time as they bring in a centre-back of note, and ideally with requisite experience, the status quo will remain the same.

It simply won't matter how many goals Raphinha and Lamine Yamal et al. score.

Hincapie is interesting the Catalan giants

Perhaps with that in mind, Spanish media are talking up a January move for Arsenal's Piero Hincapie, who is, apparently, unhappy at his lack of minutes so far in 2026/27.

At this point in the season, the 24-year-old Ecuadorian has played seven games, less than half of some of his colleagues, and has started in only two of those.

His 256 cumulative minutes are less than three total games played, and to give context to how few that is, fellow centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, for example, has already seen 1,215 minutes of action.

Hincapie has suffered with the signing of Ezri Konsa, and once William Saliba is fit again, the Ecuadorian could see his appearances suffer even further.

To that end, it's perfectly understandable why he would want to seek pastures new elsewhere, and he has a playing profile which would suit Barcelona perfectly.

Versatility

Being a left-footer, he'd be giving an underperforming Gerard Martin a run for his money and could partner Pau Cubarsi, whilst he could also understudy the left-back and left midfielder, a versatility that would appeal to the Blaugranes.

A stumbling block to any deal could be in the form of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, as selling players in January has never been something the Spaniard encourages.

Not to mention that his loan move from Bayer Leverkusen was only made permanent in the summer, and he has a contract until 2031, so the North Londoners have absolutely no need to sell whatsoever.

Nevertheless, it would appear that Barcelona's sporting director Deco has already put the feelers out and has approached Hincapie's representatives with a view to persuading the player that his future could be in sunnier climes.

Sensational figures

Taking into account his first season at the club, his 83 tackles attempted is the fourth-best return in the entire Gunners squad.

He's third for headed clearances (72), whilst 125 clearances more generally has him as one of just five Arsenal players to break the century mark in this regard.

Not bad when you consider how much time he's spent on the pitch compared to his colleagues.

Piero Hincapie's radar graphic - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

A 61.89% one-on-one duel success rate is actually the best in the squad for those players who have contested at least 100 duels. Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes have a slightly higher percentage, though neither has contested 100 duels at this point.

One of nine players to contest 100+ aerial duels, the balance is slightly in his favour, as Hincapie has won 54 of those battles.

An 87.12% pass completion is one of the highest in the squad, making Hincapie's all-round contribution notable.

Arteta is cutting his nose off to spite his face

What's odd, then, is why Arteta appears content to keep him in reserve for the most part, and allowing a situation to fester where the player and his representatives go looking for a way out.

Arsenal have undoubtedly come a long way under the Spaniard, but when Barcelona come calling, it's difficult to turn them down.

It wouldn't even be a decision for the player to make were he being looked after at the Emirates.

Watch this space...