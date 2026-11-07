'We had to wait and be patient' - Arteta praises Arsenal mentality after narrow Hull win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised his side's resilience after their narrow 1-0 Premier League win over Hull City on Saturday (November 7).

Captain Martin Odegaard’s 72nd minute strike proved to be the winner for Arteta’s reigning Premier League champions at the Emirates.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal were perhaps unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty in the first half for a Nobel Mendy shirt pull on Kai Havertz.

Referee Farai Hallam was sent to the monitor by VAR to take a look, but he stood by the on field decision not to award a spot kick.

It wasn’t pretty, but the win cements Arsenal’s place at the top of the table with 27 points from their 10 games, equalling their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Arteta praised his players, saying: "Very happy with the performance and the victory as well.

“I think it is time to praise my players. What they have done not only today but after the international break is remarkable because of the games.

"We had to wait and be patient in the last part of the game to make the difference and win the game. We kept generating chances, the final pass was missing or the last shot was blocked.

“We said at half-time if this is the case it will go all the way to full time but at some point it would come.

"We have some great moments, we need to put the chances we are creating against the opponent into the scoreline, That is what we need to improve."

On the penalty decision: "I don't know. When they called the referee to the monitor I thought it was a penalty but then I heard the decision was made because of the offside decision. We don't have clarity on it."