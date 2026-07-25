Arsenal weighing ambitious Vinicius Jr move as Real Madrid renewal talks rumble on

Vinicius Junior has yet to sign a new contract with Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior’s contract with Real Madrid runs until 2027, and months after talks began about a renewal, nothing is official yet, and it doesn’t appear close either. That’s why Arsenal seem to have realised this could be the perfect chance to make the big signing their fans are hoping for.

Real Madrid, despite the good relationship between president Florentino Perez and Vinicius, are waiting for him to return from vacation this Monday, July 27th, to meet face to face and find out his intentions.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club believes they can’t afford to let a rival pull off the kind of move they themselves look for: signing a star for free once their contract is up.

But the reality is that in less than five months, Vinícius could sign for any team for next season without Real Madrid receiving anything in return. So either the renewal is wrapped up soon, or the transfer market could explode.

And in this situation, Arsenal is looking to take advantage.

The Premier League champions need a statement signing this summer after several disappointments.

Now, according to The Athletic, they’re ready to go after the Brazilian winger now rather than wait until next summer, to avoid a bidding war that could make it even harder to lure him away from Madrid if he re-signs with them.

It’s now or never, seems to be the Gunners’ thinking.

For now, there’s no offer, but Arsenal are keeping an even closer eye on what happens between Vini and Madrid in the coming weeks. If there’s no agreement, Arsenal will make their move for Vini.

Vinicius Junior's recent domestic league stats Flashscore

Follow all the latest transfers and rumours here.